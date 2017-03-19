Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 19, 1:36 PM EDT

4 finalists named for Naismith Trophy as top college player

ATLANTA (AP) -- Villanova's Josh Hart, Kansas' Frank Mason III, Purdue's Caleb Swanigan and UCLA's Lonzo Ball are the finalists for the Naismith Trophy as the top player in men's college basketball.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists Sunday. They were chosen by a national voting panel made up of journalists, current and former head coaches, former Naismith winners and conference commissioners.

Fans are invited to help pick the winner. They can vote Monday through March 31 at www.naismithtrophy.com/vote. The fan vote will account for 5 percent of the total vote.

The winner will be announced April 2.

