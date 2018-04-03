VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) -- Students at Villanova University are gearing up to welcome home their men's basketball team, which is returning with its second NCAA championship in three years.

The team is set to arrive at Philadelphia's airport around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and the Wildcats will make their way to a celebration at the Jake Nevin Field House that starts around 6 p.m.

The city will host a parade for the champs starting at 11 a.m. Thursday along Market Street, in the heart of Philadelphia's business district, and ending with a rally outside City Hall.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday's title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration around the suburban Philadelphia campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting. Police reported two arrests following the partying.