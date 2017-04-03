GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- With the clock winding down on another edition of March Madness, CBS Sports producer Shawn Robbins went for a final shot in the waning seconds.

No, not on the court. In the production truck. In 2013, Robbins was the producer of "One Shining Moment," the definitive highlight reel set to a soft-rock tune that ends the network's NCAA Tournament coverage.

Robbins was able to squeeze in a shot of injured Louisville player Kevin Ware cutting the net after the Cardinals' championship game victory against Michigan mere moments before the "One Shining Moment" video ended.

"That was the only time I think I was ever sweating," Robbins said. "Super fun to execute it and super fun to get it done."

After Gonzaga plays North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game Monday night, CBS will air the 30th "One Shining Moment" montage. Millions of fans won't turn off their televisions until Luther Vandross is done singing and that final shot of a celebrating team holding its trophy fades to black.

For the producers assigned to put together OSM, as the folks at CBS call it, it is a huge responsibility.

"You hold in your hands the time capsule of the tournament," said Robbins, who produced "One Shining Moment" from 2011-14. "What you're looking for is really to tell the story of the tournament in 3 minutes and 4