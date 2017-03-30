GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association's board of governors will decide by next week whether the repeal of North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill" is enough to bring March Madness and other championship sporting events back to the state.

A few hours before Emmert gave his annual pre-Final Four news conference in Arizona, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that rolled back a law that required transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It also excluded gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

Emmert says the NCAA delayed it site selection process for the 2018-22 cycle to allow North Carolina lawmakers as much time as possible to address HB2. The site selection committees began meeting this week.