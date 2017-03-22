KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Dana Altman is back in his old stomping grounds for the NCAA Midwest Regional.

Until he left for Oregon in 2010, the 58-year-old Nebraska native had spent his entire childhood and all but one of his first 26 years as a head coach at schools no more than a three-hour drive from Kansas City.

"It's always great to come back," he said Wednesday. "A lot of friends and family are coming, so it'll be a lot of fun."

The third-seeded Ducks (31-5) play No. 7 seed Michigan (26-11) on Thursday night, aiming to reach the Elite Eight for a second straight year.

Altman headed west after spending 16 years at Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. He had grown restless and was looking for a new challenge. When Oregon called, he couldn't resist, especially with benefactor Phil Knight providing all the accoutrements a coach could want to build and sustain a successful program.

"It was a little bit of an adjustment the first couple years," Altman said. "First eight or nine months my wife and daughter weren't there, so it was a lot tougher. But it's been really good. I've been very fortunate."

No doubt, there have been challenges. Altman was criticized for recruiting unsavory characters after three players were accused of gang-raping a student in 2014. No charges were filed but the players were dismissed. The alleged victim sued the university, which paid her an $800,000 settlement in 2015.

There were calls for Altman's firing, but the administration stood by him. Last week, two of the three accused players filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming their reputations were ruined by the allegations. The other accused player filed a similar lawsuit four months ago.

Altman has Oregon in the NCAA Tournament for a school-record fifth straight year, and the Ducks are one win from setting the program record for victories in a season.

He started his head coaching career with a one-year stay at Southeast Community College in Fairbury, Nebraska - not far from his tiny hometown of Wilber. From there it was on to Moberly CC, about 2