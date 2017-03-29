Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 29, 12:53 PM EDT

AP source: Ref target of death threats after Kentucky loss

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he's received death threats after Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The Facebook page for Higgins' roofing company also was inundated with negative comments about Higgins and the quality of his company's work.

In a statement Wednesday, the Kentucky athletic department says it encourages fans to demonstrate good sportsmanship and discourages other kind of behavior.

Messages were left for Omaha police and Kentucky State Police.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

