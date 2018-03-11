OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- The Midwest Region could be called the NCAA Tournament's Blue Blood Bracket.

Top three seeds Kansas, Duke and Michigan State have combined for 271 wins in 118 tournament appearances, 39 Final Fours and 10 national championships - and all could be in Omaha for the Sweet 16 in two weeks.

Kansas is a No. 1 seed for a third straight year and eighth time since 2007. The Jayhawks, who lost by 18 points to Oklahoma State on March 3 after they had locked up their 14th straight Big 12 regular-season title, cast aside any doubts about their worthiness with a dominant three-game run through the conference tournament. The Jayhawks open in Wichita, Kansas, with a Thursday game against Penn.

Duke, runner-up to Atlantic Coast Conference champion Virginia in the regular season, plays Iona on Thursday in Pittsburgh. Michigan State , the Big Ten regular-season champ, meets Bucknell on Friday in Detroit.

Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team has lost in regional finals the last two years, said the Jayhawks' path sets up well if they can beat Penn and then No. 8 Seton Hall or No. 9 North Carolina State. Wichita is a 2