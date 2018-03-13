CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter, the ACC's sixth man of the year, will miss the NCAA Tournament with a broken left wrist.

The school says Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC Tournament, but did not say how. He will have surgery Monday and miss 10-12 weeks.

Hunter, a redshirt freshman, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the top-ranked Cavaliers. He reached double figures in 16 games and was Virginia's leading scorer six times.

The Cavaliers, the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, open play Friday night against UMBC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is the second straight year they have lost a key player late in the season. Last year, forward Isaiah Wilkins, this year's ACC defensive player of the year, missed time with an illness.