Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 13, 5:41 PM EDT

Virginia's Hunter to miss NCAAs with broken wrist


Latest News
US charges Iowa youth coach who recorded players undressing

Virginia's Hunter to miss NCAAs with broken wrist

The Latest: Coach jailed after recording players disrobing

Pac-12: End one-and-done, give players more access to agents

Jayhawks, Wildcats banged up entering NCAA Tournament
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Men's College Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter, the ACC's sixth man of the year, will miss the NCAA Tournament with a broken left wrist.

The school says Hunter suffered the injury during the ACC Tournament, but did not say how. He will have surgery Monday and miss 10-12 weeks.

Hunter, a redshirt freshman, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games for the top-ranked Cavaliers. He reached double figures in 16 games and was Virginia's leading scorer six times.

The Cavaliers, the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, open play Friday night against UMBC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is the second straight year they have lost a key player late in the season. Last year, forward Isaiah Wilkins, this year's ACC defensive player of the year, missed time with an illness.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.