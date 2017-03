NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A handful of Southeastern Conference teams are heading to Music City looking to prove the league's tournament isn't just Kentucky's annual March gift to the Wildcat faithful.

Yes, the eighth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats just won their 48th SEC regular season title and are the two-time defending champs at a tournament they've won 29 times . They also have impressive Malik Monk, John Calipari's latest freshman star.

The Wildcats have shown they may not be as dominant as previous Kentucky teams, dropping not one, but two games in league play this season. The postseason also offers teams a fresh start at a time where confidence - and a bit of luck - can go a long way.

"The biggest thing in the tournament is, 'Do you believe you can win?'" Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said Monday.

Kentucky, No. 19 Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina all have byes in the tournament starting Wednesday night. Alabama coach Avery Johnson said he wouldn't be surprised if a sleeper wins, even someone seeded as low as No. 9 Tennessee.

"Any of those teams, I think if we play the right way and get a couple bounces our way, can win the SEC Tournament," Johnson said.

---

DARK HORSE

Vanderbilt is the No. 7 seed, but the Commodores jumped out to a 19-point lead at Rupp Arena last week before losing to Kentucky. Vanderbilt finished the regular season as the SEC's only team to sweep Florida , likely why Gators coach Mike White might be rooting for Texas A&M against the Commodores on Thursday night. A possible semifinal opponent could be No. 3 seed Arkansas, which Vandy split with only after blowing a 15-point lead on its own court in January. The Commodores must first prove they can win their opener after being one-and-done each of the past three years under former coach Kevin Stallings.

MONK'S COMPETITION

Monk has been on pace all season to become the first freshman to lead the SEC in scoring since 1989 when Chris Jackson averaged 30.2 points per game for LSU. But Sindarius Thornwell of South Carolina could have something to say about that. Both are averaging 21.2 points per game, though Monk has played six more games. The Gamecocks senior not only scores but plays a major role for the league's stingiest scoring defense. Thornwell also averages a league-best 2.2 steals per game.

MISSING IN ACTION?

Georgia coach Mark Fox would like junior forward Yante Maten back. The Bulldogs leading scorer sprained his right knee Feb. 18 and will meet with doctors before No. 8 seed Georgia travels to Nashville. "We'll wait and see what the doctor says and progress from there," Fox said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior guard J.J. Frazier has been carrying Georgia averaging 29.6 points per game over the past five games. Sebastian Sainz of Mississippi is the SEC's top rebounder and seventh nationally averaging 10.9 boards per game. He's also sixth with 19 double-doubles this season. Texas A&M freshman Robert Williams is the second-leading rebounder (8.1) and blocks 2