Virginia is the top overall seed in preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings, with Villanova, Xavier and Purdue earning the other top seeds.

The Cavaliers, No. 2 in The AP Top 25 , were slated as the South Region's top seed in rankings released by the NCAA on Sunday.

Villanova was No. 1 in the East, Xavier tops in the Midwest Region and Purdue No. 1 in the West Region.

The South Region, to be played in Atlanta, also included Cincinnati, Michigan State and Tennessee. Duke, Texas Tech and Ohio State joined Villanova in the East, to be played in Boston.

The Midwest Region in Omaha had Auburn, Clemson and Oklahoma. Kansas, North Carolina and Arizona filled out the top four in the West Region in Los Angeles.