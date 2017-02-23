OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr. is a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Omaha, police said Thursday.

According to an incident report, a 19-year-old woman said Watson had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her in the bathroom of a midtown residence about 3 a.m. on Feb. 4. Officer Michael Pecha said no arrest has been made and that an investigation continues.

No. 23 Creighton on Wednesday announced that Watson has been suspended from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. The senior sustained a season-ending knee injury last month and had surgery in his hometown of Philadelphia on Feb. 6. Watson has not responded to requests for comment.

Watson became a fan favorite after he transferred from Boston University following his sophomore season. He won't be allowed to participate in the team's senior day activities on Feb. 28.

"Given the tremendous support for Creighton men's basketball by its fans, university officials feel it is necessary to share the reason behind Watson's absence from the upcoming event," the school said in a statement. "Creighton's athletics program is based upon the Catholic, Jesuit mission of the university. Program officials, coaches, and staff always strive to administer the program according to the university's highest values and standards."

Watson was named to the preseason All-Big East first team. He was a candidate for the Wooden Award as college basketball's top player until he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Jan. 16. At the time, the Bluejays were 18-1, and Watson ranked first in the nation with 8.5 assists per game. Creighton is 4-5 since Watson got hurt.

---

