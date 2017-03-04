CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Duke guard Grayson Allen has received a technical foul for elbowing North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson in the face late in the first half of Saturday night's rivalry game.

Allen had the ball with Robinson guarding him, and as the Duke guard drove by him, his left elbow caught Robinson in the face with 3:09 left in the half.

The officials called a blocking foul on Robinson, then reviewed the play and added the technical foul on Allen. He made two free throws before Joel Berry II hit the two foul shots awarded to North Carolina for the technical.

Duke suspended Allen from the team for one game earlier this season after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in roughly a year.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25