Mar 8, 11:23 AM EST

Kansas suspends star freshman Jackson for Big 12 opener

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Top-ranked Kansas has suspended star freshman Josh Jackson for the Jayhawks' opening game of the Big 12 Tournament after he backed into a parked car last month and fled the scene.

Kansas coach Bill Self announced the punishment Wednesday. The No. 1 seed Jayhawks will play eighth-seeded TCU or No. 9 seed Oklahoma in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Self said the incident happened on Feb. 2 and that Jackson has "acknowledged his responsibility and handled it himself, but he didn't tell me about it until Monday."

This isn't the first time Jackson has been in trouble. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property last month after he vandalized the car of a female student. That punishment was handled internally and Jackson was not suspended.

---

