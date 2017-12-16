SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Mitchell Solomon scored on a tip-in with 6 seconds left and then took a game-clinching charge at the other end of the court, and Oklahoma State knocked No. 19 Florida State from the unbeaten ranks Saturday, winning 71-70 in the Orange Bowl Classic.

Florida State went ahead on Terance Mann's follow with 10 seconds to go, but Oklahoma State needed only four seconds to go the length of the court to score for the 14th and final lead change.

Following a timeout, the Seminoles' CJ Walker drove into the lane but collided with Solomon and was called for the foul, sealing the Cowboys' win.

Oklahoma State (8-2) ended a streak of seven consecutive losses against ranked teams since February. Florida State (9-1) missed a chance to match the best start to a season in school history.

The Seminoles' loss left only four unbeaten teams in Division I: Villanova, Arizona State, Miami and TCU. Florida State committed a season-high 22 turnovers, including 12 in the first 10 minutes.

Senior Jeffrey Carroll made his first start of the season for the Cowboys and scored 23 points to surpass 1,000 for his career. Solomon had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys won despite shooting 39 percent in each half, and they finished 9 for 28 from 3-point range.

Senior Phil Cofer scored a career-high 22 points for Florida State. Mann, a junior, had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Eight players had two or more turnovers for Florida State. Oklahoma State has forced at least 19 turnovers in each of the past four games.

The Seminoles shot 41 percent and were held well below their scoring average of 87.1 points per game. They were outscored 37-32 in the second half - the first time they've been outscored in a half this season.

BIG HOLE

The Seminoles fell behind 9-4 for their biggest deficit of the season.

NEWCOMER

St. John's transfer Yankuba Sima made his Cowboys debut and had five points in 16 minutes.

INJURY REPORT

Seminoles center Christ Koumadje (foot) dressed but missed his seventh game in a row.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts Tulsa on Tuesday.

Florida State hosts Charleston Southern on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25