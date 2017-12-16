PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Corey Sanders scored eight of his season-high 22 points in a game-ending 17-2 run Saturday, leading Rutgers to its biggest victory since Steve Pikiell became coach last year - a 71-65 win over No. 15 Seton Hall.

Freshman Geo Baker added 17 and Deshawn Freeman added 12 and 16 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (10-3) beat a ranked team for the first time since defeating No. 4 Wisconsin in January 2015.

Myles Powell had 18 points to lead the Pirates (9-2), who had a five-game winning streak snapped in losing to Rutgers for the first time in five games.

Desi Rodriguez added 15 points and Angel Delgado had 21 rebounds for the Seton Hall, which did not score a field goal after Powell hit a jumper with 6:07 to play for a 63-54 lead.

It was all Scarlet Knights after that and the sellout crowd of 8,315 joined the players on the floor after it was over.

Seton Hall led most of the game. It was up 13 early, 10 at the half and by nine after the Powell jumper.

Freeman got Rutgers going with a turnaround jumper and Sanders scored on a fastbreak. A layup and free throws by Eugene Omoruyi got the Scarlet Knights with two points and then Sanders took over, scoring six straight points to give Rutgers a 67-63 lead with 1:38 to play.

Two free throws by Powell put Seton Hall within 67-65 with 50 seconds to go.

A missed free throw by Freeman on the back end of a 1-and-1 chance gave the Pirates a chance to tie at 68-all but Powell had a 3-pointer hit off the rim, the backboard and the rim with roughly 10 seconds to play.

It was a typical rivalry game for the New Jersey schools with a lot of trash talking that included Rodriguez and Omoruyi being hit with double technicals after jawing at each other after Omoruyi missed a free throw. Powell got a flagrant one for a late foul.

NOTES: The sellout was the first at the Rutgers Athletic Center since Ohio State was there in February 2015. ... This marked the first time the two New Jersey schools have played with one of them being ranked since 2001, when Rutgers also knocked off the then No. 22 Pirates.

UP NEXT:

Seton Hall hosts Wagner on Wednesday.

Rutgers hosts Stony Brook on Friday.

