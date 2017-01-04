Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 4, 8:55 PM EST

No. 18 Butler ends top-ranked Villanova's 20-game win streak

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Latest News
Allen returns, Duke

No. 18 Butler ends top-ranked Villanova's 20-game win streak

Allen in Duke lineup after sitting out 1 game for tripping

No. 6 Kentucky has no trouble in 100-58 rout of Texas A&M

Top 25 Capsules
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Men's College Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Kethan Savage scored five of his 13 points during a decisive seven-point run to give No. 18 Butler a 66-58 victory over No. 1 Villanova on Wednesday night, ending the Wildcats' 20-game winning streak.

Butler (13-2, 2-1 Big East) improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season and extended its home winning streak to 12 games by beating a top-ranked team for the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs did it by upending the defending national champions and stopping the longest winning streak in Villanova history. Jalen Brunson had 23 points and Josh Hart scored 13 on a rugged shooting night for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1), beaten for the first time since a 69-67 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East championship game last March.

From there, the Wildcats won all six games in the NCAA Tournament before opening 14-0 this season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.