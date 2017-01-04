LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Anthony Livingston hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Jevon Carter missed a desperation 3 for the Mountaineers, who had won eight straight.

Nathan Adrian hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in regulation for the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) to tie the game at 67. Shadell Millinghaus missed a 3 for Texas Tech in the final seconds.

The teams traded the lead in overtime with Tarik Phillip giving West Virginia its last by hitting a 3 with 34 seconds to play to make it 76-74.

That set the stage for Livingston's heroics.

Zach Smith had 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-1), who finished 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 25 of 49 overall (51 percent).

Esa Ahmad had 13 points to lead the Mountaineers, who shot 28 of 59 from the field (47.5 percent) but was 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

Niem Stevenson had 13 points for Texas Tech while Livingston and Keenan Evans both had 12.

Carter finished with 11 points for the Mountaineers, who moved into the Top Ten on Monday. Adrian and Lamont West both had 10 points.

West Virginia outrebounded Tech 32-29 with Adrian and Ahmad grabbing six each.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: For the Mountaineers, their second loss will move them down in the rankings after cracking the top 10. However, West Virginia will finally host its first Big 12 game on Saturday and will not travel until a Jan. 14 matchup at Texas.

Texas Tech: With a solid win over a ranked opponent, Texas Tech showed not only the Big 12 Conference, but the nation that it can play against any team. The Red Raiders are now among the top names of the conference, but the path only gets rockier following its win over West Virginia. Tech will be on transitioning from road game to home within its next four games, which features consecutive matchups with Kansas and Kansas State.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns to Morgantown to tip off its home conference schedule against TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech hits the road to face No. 3 Kansas, the 12-time defending Big 12 champions, on Saturday.