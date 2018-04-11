Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 11, 10:23 AM EDT

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) -- Jalen Brunson, The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year, has declared for the NBA draft after winning two national titles at Villanova.

The star guard will forego his final season after helping lead the Wildcats to their second national championship in three years. Brunson averaged 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game in 40 games for the Wildcats this season.

"Jalen has left an indelible mark on our university and our basketball program," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "He is both the consummate Villanova basketball player and Villanova student-athlete, a leader on and off the court. We're proud of the man he has become. This is an intelligent decision and I have every confidence in his ability to succeed at the professional level."

Mikal Bridges, who averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats, made the same decision on Monday.

