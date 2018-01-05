PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia 76ers' game Friday night and was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

"Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight's game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation," said a statement on behalf of Erving's management team and the Sixers.

Erving, 67, attended the game and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The dunker more commonly known as "Dr. J" was honored by the team to mark 35 years since he threw down his famous cradle dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving led the Sixers to their last NBA championship in 1983 and was 1981 NBA MVP.

