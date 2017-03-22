OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise's first in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook, who made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws, has recorded five triple-doubles against Philadelphia, his highest total against any NBA team.

He needs six triple-doubles in Oklahoma City's final 11 games to tie Oscar Robertson's single-season record, set during the 1961-62 season.

Nik Stauskas led the 76ers with 20 points, reaching the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Oklahoma City dominated the 76ers on the boards, posting a 54-25 rebounding advantage.

After 11 lead changes in the opening minutes, the Thunder seized control with a 14-3 run near the end of the first quarter that put them ahead 29-22. Oklahoma City pushed its lead to 14 at one point before settling for a 63-50 halftime lead.

Philadelphia scored to start the third quarter, then the Thunder scored the next 15 points to build a 26-point lead and the triple-double watch intensified. Westbrook's 10th assist came when Taj Gibson rattled in a 15-foot jumper at the 9:10 mark and the 10th rebound came with 7:08 left in the quarter.

It was the 13th time this season, and the 27th time in his career, Westbrook clinched a triple-double in the third quarter. He left the game with 2:39 left in the quarter and didn't return.

Enes Kanter posted his 17th double-double of the season for the Thunder with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

TIP-INS:

76ers: The team confirmed before the game that center Joel Embiid would have surgery in the coming days to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, but offered no timetable for his return. ... Jahlil Okafor, who missed Monday's game at Orlando with right knee soreness, started against the Thunder and played 17 minutes, scoring six points. ... Dario Saric scored 12 points, extending his double-figure scoring streak to 21 straight games, the longest by a rookie this season. ... Stauskas matched his season high with five 3-pointers, going 5-of-5 from behind the arc in the first half.

Thunder: With its 41st win of the season, Oklahoma City is assured of a .500 or better record for the eighth straight season. Only two other teams, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, have as long a streak. ... Westbrook has 72 triple-doubles and needs six more to tie Wilt Chamberlain for fourth on the NBA all-time list. ... Westbrook didn't attempt a 3-pointer in a game for the first time since March 14, 2016.

UP NEXT:

76ers: Will continue a five-game road swing at Chicago on Friday.

Thunder: Will have a three-day break before a road back-to-back at Houston on Sunday and Dallas on Monday.