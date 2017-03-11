SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely because of a minor heart problem.

The team said Saturday he has an arrhythmia, a deviation from the normal heart rhythm. He will undergo further tests before the team determines how much time he misses.

The 6-foot-11 player was diagnosed at the end of his rookie season in 2007 with a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs, who are 50-14 and have the second-best record in the league.

This development comes on the heels of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard being placed in the league's concussion protocol.

The Spurs host NBA-leading Golden State on Saturday night. The Warriors are already without Kevin Durant and plan to rest four key players for the game: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.