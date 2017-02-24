Eagle Herald











Feb 24, 7:31 AM EST

Charles Barkley drops curse word on 'Inside the NBA'

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

Basketball News
Charles Barkley drops curse word on 'Inside the NBA'

For Rubio and more, passing of trade deadline brought relief

Cauley-Stein scores 29, Kings beat Nuggets 116-100

Curry flurry: MVP's huge third quarter propels Warriors

Irving, James lead Cavaliers past Knicks, 119-104

Rockets rout Pelicans, 129-99, in Cousins' New Orleans debut

Pistons rally from 18 down, beat Hornets 114-108 in OT

Lillard rallies Trail Blazers to 112-103 win over Orlando

Bosh to work on Turner Sports' "Players Only" broadcasts

George stays with Pacers but wanted input on trade talks
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks' play on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

During highlights of the Cavaliers' 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.

Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal joked that he'd pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

TNT's cameras also caught Barkley's shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.