May 24, 1:47 PM EDT

AP Source: Bucks opening up GM search after Hammond exit

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
AP Basketball Writer

AP Source: Bucks opening up GM search after Hammond exit

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks are opening up their search for a new general manager after John Hammond left to join the Orlando Magic.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the Bucks were not publicly discussing their search. Assistant GM Justin Zanik was believed to be the heir apparent to Hammond when he left the Utah Jazz to join the Bucks.

Zanik will interview for the position, but outside candidates will also be considered.

The job figures to be an attractive one for prospective executives. The Bucks have an impressive collection of young talent headlined by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN first reported the details of Milwaukee's search.

