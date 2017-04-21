Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Bulls guard Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with broken thumb

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo is out indefinitely with a broken right thumb.

The team announced the injury on Friday, hours before the Bulls host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Chicago won the first two games in Boston.

Chicago says Rondo injured his right hand in Game 2 and x-rays confirmed a thumb fracture. Surgery is not required but the team says he is out indefinitely

Rondo had 11 points and 14 assists in Game 2 as Chicago put the top-seeded Celtics in an 0-2 hole.

