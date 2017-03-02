Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 2, 9:32 AM EST

Near miss: LeBron avoids Belichick in courtside collision

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Basketball News
Near miss: LeBron avoids Belichick in courtside collision

Harden scores 26, Rockets hit 20 3s to beat Clippers 122-103

Nets end 16-game skid with 109-100 road win over Kings

Davis scores 33, Pelicans beat Pistons 109-86

Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double

Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers

Jokic's 2nd straight triple-double leads Nuggets past Bucks

Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95

Heat stay hot and roll past 76ers, 125-98
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

BOSTON (AP) -- LeBron James stopped short of plowing into Patriots coach Bill Belichick during the Cavaliers' 103-99 loss in Boston.

James went for a rebound in the fourth quarter Wednesday night when his momentum carried him off to the court and into seats on the baseline near Belichick. James knocked over a camera man but avoided running into Belichick and his girlfriend. The famously stoic coach didn't show much emotion during the near miss.

James told reporters after the game that he "definitely slowed up" because he knew who it was, adding, "I'm not taking no legend out."

James later tweeted that he and Belichick "had a great conversation" after the game. He says, "things like that I'll remember forever."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.