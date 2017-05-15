Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 15, 10:50 AM EDT

AP source: Cavs to wear Goodyear logo on jerseys next season

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

Basketball News
AP source: Cavs to wear Goodyear logo on jerseys next season

Warriors rally for 113-111 win after Spurs lose Leonard

Spurs' Kawhi Leonard re-injures left ankle, done for Game 1

Wall's late 3 leads Wiz past Celtics 92-91, forces Game 7

Column: Warriors need another title for true greatness

Harden's great season for Rockets ends in embarrassing loss

No Love lost: Cavs star accepts reduced role as champs roll

Spurs face quick turnaround before conference finals

Home's where the heart is for Wiz, Celtics as Game 6 arrives

Spurs rout James Harden, Rockets 114-75 to win series
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- A person familiar with the contract says the NBA champion Cavaliers will wear Goodyear's wing-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season.

The team will announce a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Akron-based tire manufacturer, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs and Goodyear are not disclosing any details in advance of a Monday news conference.

The agreement will give Goodyear tremendous exposure because the Cavs are one of the league's most televised teams. There's also an obvious local tie in as four-time MVP LeBron James is from Akron.

Last year, the league approved teams signing companies to place logos on the upper left portion of their jerseys starting with the 2018-19 season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz all plan to wear corporate patches next season.

While on-jersey logos are new in North American sports, they've been part of European soccer for years.

---

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.