Mar 27, 11:01 AM EDT

Cavs still without Lue, Korver for game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyle Korver for Tuesday's game in Miami, and it remains unclear when either will return.

Lue announced on March 19 that he was taking a leave to deal with health-related matters. Korver has been excused by the team following the death of his brother, whose funeral was in the family's native Iowa on Monday.

The Cavs visit Charlotte on Wednesday.

Tuesday's game will be the sixth that Lue misses in full this season, including one from December. The Cavs enter Tuesday 5-0 in the games that Lue has missed, not including a 1-1 mark in a pair of contests where he missed the second halves because of illness.

