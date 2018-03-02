CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game by the team for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

The soup tossing happened after the team's morning shootaround, and Smith sat out Thursday night's loss against Philadelphia, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed details.

Smith, who had a history of fines and other issues before coming to Cleveland in 2014, is expected to practice Friday and play Saturday when the Cavs host the Denver Nuggets.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue did not provide any specifics about Smith's one-game ba on Thursday.

ESPN.com first reported the reason for his suspension.

In 56 games, Smith is averaging 8.3 points and shooting 39 percent. Rodney Hood started against the Sixers in place of Smith, who has played a key role in the Cavs making the NBA Finals the past three seasons.

Smith may have arrived in Cleveland with a checkered past, but he's mostly been a good citizen and has endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his hustle and knack for knocking down big shots.

Jones previously played for the Cavs and is in his second season as an assistant on coach Lue's staff. Jones played in the NBA for 11 seasons for 10 teams.

Before Thursday's clash with Smith, the talkative Jones engaged in a lively shooting contest with point guard George Hill.