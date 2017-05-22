INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) -- LeBron James kept a low profile Monday, much like he did in Game 3.

James did not address the media a day after one of the worst postseason games of his career. He scored just 11 points - zero in the final 16 minutes - as the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 21-point lead and lost 111-108 to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics ended the Cavaliers' 13-game postseason winning streak despite playing without injured star Isaiah Thomas and losing by 44 points in Game 2. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue called it "a weird game, a weird-feeling game."

It was an uncharacteristically passive performance by James. He had scored at least 30 points in eight straight playoff games and imposed his will in the first two games.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Cleveland. Cavs forward J.R. Smith says James has to be "more aggressive and play like he's been playing."

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball