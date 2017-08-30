CLEVELAND (AP) -- The blockbuster trade, delayed and in jeopardy of dying, is done: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is coming to the Cavaliers and the NBA can take a well-earned break.

For a minute.

Concerned with medical findings after looking at Thomas' injured right hip, the Cavs have negotiated another draft pick from Boston to compete the deal that had stalled, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Wednesday night.

Cleveland will get a second-round pick in 2020 to complete the package, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA has to sign off on the agreement.

ESPN first reported the deal was done.

The Cavs had balked at pushing the Aug. 22 trade through last week after Thomas underwent a physical. He tore a labrum last season in the playoffs against Cleveland, and it's possible he might not be ready for the start of the season.

On Tuesday, Thomas told ESPN he is "not damaged" and believes he will return to All-Star form.

Irving demanded a trade in July and the Cavs pulled it off by sending their second-best player to the Celtics for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unconditional first-round pick next year.

The teams had deadline of 10 a.m. Thursday to agree on the trade.

