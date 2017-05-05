Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 5, 6:26 PM EDT

That's the Tooth: Celtics guard Thomas has more dental work

BOSTON (AP) -- Isaiah Thomas' mouth is bearing the brunt of the physical playoff series between the Celtics and Wizards.

TV viewers watched as one of Thomas' front teeth flew out of his mouth in a collision with Washington's Otto Porter Jr. in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But he actually injured at least three teeth, the Celtics said Friday.

The team said in a statement that Thomas had two other damaged teeth that required "extensive oral surgery to stabilize."

"He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw," the Celtics said.

The team said Thomas has a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked when he was re-injured and replaced at halftime of Game 3. Team doctors are prepared to replace them again, if necessary.

