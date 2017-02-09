NEW YORK (AP) -- Jeff Hornacek was told to expect days like this in New York.

Although with the Knicks, dysfunction often lasts entire seasons.

Things have rarely been weirder than Wednesday, when Charles Oakley was arrested during a Madison Square Garden main event card pitting team president versus star player, and beloved former player versus loathed team owner.

Once the fighting was done, there was yet another loss on the basketball court.

The Knicks fell to 22-32 after a 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the game result was at best the third story behind Oakley's altercation and ejection, and the latest turn in the Phil Jackson-Carmelo Anthony saga.

Hornacek, in his first season as Knicks coach, insists he was actually prepared for all this.

"I kind of, not was warned, but it was expected that there was going to be something all the time, and it's lived up to the billing," he said before the game. "There's been something all year. So OK, let's go play a game, try to win."

Then, as usual, don't.

They often did when Oakley played in New York from 1988-98, making him adored by fans - some of whom were chanting "Oakley! Oakley!" as security forcefully removed the rugged power forward from his seat and into New York Police Department custody.

He had been sitting a few rows behind James Dolan and shouting at the MSG chairman when security was summoned. Oakley shoved one security guard in the face and appeared to push another as players from both teams, along with tennis great John McEnroe sitting nearby, watched while Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis was preparing to shoot free throws.

"He's the best teammate in the world. He really is," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Oakley, his teammate in New York. "Honestly, the players could see, that was a tough thing to watch. I've been in the league a long time and I've never seen a thing like that."

The Knicks have fallen from playoff contention by losing 19 of their last 25 games after a good start to what was thought could finally be their first playoff season under Jackson. He brought in veterans Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings, and with that not looking good enough, may be trying to ship out Anthony.

Jackson seemed to take another dig at Anthony on Tuesday with a tweet referencing