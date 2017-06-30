Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 30, 10:36 PM EDT

AP Source: Blake Griffin returning to the Clippers

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Basketball News
AP Sources: Pacers trade forward Paul George to Thunder

AP Source: Blake Griffin returning to the Clippers

AP Source: PG Ricky Rubio going from Wolves to Jazz

AP source: Kevin Durant declines to opt into contract

NBA gets high grades again for race, gender hiring

Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal

Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP; Rockets, Bucks take 2 awards

8-time All-Star Dwight Howard: I have a lot left in the tank

Magic sees Lonzo as 1 piece in Lakers' grand rebuilding plan

NBA draft draws second-largest audience on ESPN
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)
Multimedia
NBA's top free agents

A person with knowledge of the situation says Blake Griffin has agreed to a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Griffin and the Clippers agreed Friday night on a new deal, one that will be signed when the league's moratorium on offseason moves ends on July 6. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Griffin opted out last week from the final year of his contract, one that would have paid him $21.4 million.

Griffin has spent his entire career with the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52 percent shooting in seven seasons. He's staying with a Clippers team that lost Chris Paul to Houston this week.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketbal

l

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.