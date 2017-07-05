NEW YORK (AP) -- Following his best NBA season, Otto Porter Jr. has a big offer to join the Brooklyn Nets.

It appears he'll be staying right where he is in Washington.

Porter has agreed to sign an offer sheet with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said. The Wizards plan to match the offer and keep Porter, the person told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can't be signed until Thursday.

The Vertical first reported that Porter had agreed to sign a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets. Under NBA rules, the Wizards would then have two days to match the offer since Porter is a restricted free agent.

Porter finished fourth in the voting for Most Improved Player after averaging 13.4 points and shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range, fourth-best in the league. The No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft from Georgetown was one of the keys to a Washington team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

The Nets tried the restricted offer route twice last summer and fell short both times. Portland matched the Nets' offer to Allen Crabbe and Miami did the same with Tyler Johnson.