1:05 p.m.

Day 2 of NBA free agency is in full swing, and the run on forwards might be beginning.

Serge Ibaka has gotten a three-year, $65 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors, and Taj Gibson is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of those deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither can be signed until the NBA's offseason moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

Day 1 seemed to be mostly about locking up deals with guards, with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills, J.J. Redick and Shaun Livingston among those agreeing to new contracts. Combined, those six players will sign deals worth nearly $500 million.

Among the top free agents still in play: Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Otto Porter, Rudy Gay, Paul Millsap and technically Kevin Durant - though he has no intention of leaving Golden State.

- AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Jon Krawczynski

