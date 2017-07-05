|
Guard Nick Young agrees to $5.2M, 1-year deal with Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Veteran guard Nick Young is getting a new start with Golden State, agreeing to a $5.2 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the champion Warriors.
Young's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal in a message to The Associated Press.
The 32-year-old Young last month declined the player option in his contract for next season with the Los Angeles Lakers that would have paid him more than $5.6 million, becoming a free agent.
He averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 60 games for the Lakers.
Young will provide the Warriors with depth they like on a long bench as coach Steve Kerr regularly rotates in his reserves to spell the stars.
Young's agency, Priority Sports, also posted on Twitter: "Congratulations to @NickSwagyPYoung on your new contract with the @warriors! We are so happy for you!"
