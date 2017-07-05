Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

Guard Nick Young agrees to $5.2M, 1-year deal with Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Veteran guard Nick Young is getting a new start with Golden State, agreeing to a $5.2 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the champion Warriors.

Young's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal in a message to The Associated Press.

The 32-year-old Young last month declined the player option in his contract for next season with the Los Angeles Lakers that would have paid him more than $5.6 million, becoming a free agent.

He averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 60 games for the Lakers.

Young will provide the Warriors with depth they like on a long bench as coach Steve Kerr regularly rotates in his reserves to spell the stars.

Young's agency, Priority Sports, also posted on Twitter: "Congratulations to @NickSwagyPYoung on your new contract with the @warriors! We are so happy for you!"

