Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 27, 5:02 PM EST

Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale day after benching Gasol

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Basketball News
Grizzlies fire coach David Fizdale day after benching Gasol

Carroll's season-high 24 points lead Nets over Grizzlies

Dragic, Ellington lead slow-starting Heat past Bulls, 100-93

Jazz make 18 3-pointers, beat Bucks 121-108

Griffin's late jumper, 33 points lead Clippers over Kings

Raptors cruise to 112-78 win over Hawks

Curry shakes off rugged start to lead Warriors past Pelicans

J.J. Redick hits 8 3s, 76ers send Magic to 8th straight loss

Harden leads Rockets to 117-102 win over Knicks

Gasol, Aldridge lead Spurs past cold-shooting Hornets 106-86
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach David Fizdale, with team at 7-12 and a day after he benched center Marc Gasol for the fourth quarter of an eighth straight loss.

General manager Chris Wallace announced the move Monday. Assistant J.B. Bickerstaff has been named interim head coach.

Fizdale was in his second season, and Wallace says he decided the Grizzlies needed a change. Fizdale became the franchise's 13th coach on May 29, 2016, and he went 50-51.

The Grizzlies reached the postseason for a seventh straight time in Fizdale's first season, and they started 5-1 this season.

But guard Mike Conley has been out injured, and Gasol made his frustration clear after being benched in the fourth period of a 98-88 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.