NEW YORK (AP) -- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for using a profanity during a live television interview.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Gasol cursed during the interview after Memphis snapped an 11-game skid Monday night with a 95-92 win over Minnesota. It was the Grizzlies' first win since Nov. 7.

The center scored 21 points in the win, which ended an ugly stretch where Memphis fired coach David Fizdale on Nov. 27.

