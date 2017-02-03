OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Joffrey Lauvergne scored a season-high 16 and Anthony Morrow added 15 points for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points, Mike Conley had 18 and Zach Randolph added 16 for the Grizzlies, who shot 48 percent overall but just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.

The Thunder closed the first half strong to lead 58-48 at the break. Westbrook had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds at halftime. Conley had 13 points for the Grizzlies.

Westbrook got his 10th assist on Victor Oladipo's layup with 7:28 left in the third quarter, and he had nine rebounds when he sat for a rest late in the period. While he was out, Memphis took advantage. Conley's bank shot with 2.3 seconds left in the third gave the Grizzlies an 82-80 lead heading into the fourth.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 6:49 remaining, but the Thunder still trailed. His 3-pointer with about two minutes to go put the Thunder ahead 105-102. He drained another 3 with 1:25 left to push the lead to six, and Oklahoma City controlled the game from there.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Committed just 12 turnovers. ... Vince Carter led the team with seven points in the first quarter. He didn't score again. ... Gasol went 1 for 6 from the field in the first quarter, but 13 of 18 the rest of the way. ... Made 12 of 15 field goals in the third quarter.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines missed his third straight game with back spasms. ... Shot 55 percent in the first half. ... Committed 20 turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies play at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.