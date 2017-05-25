ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks have hired Travis Schlenk as general manager and head of basketball operations, giving the Golden State assistant GM control of personnel decisions.

Schlenk succeeds Wes Wilcox, who resigned May 5 as part of the restructuring of the Hawks' front office.

Schlenk spent 12 years with Golden State and is awaiting a third straight NBA Finals. He served as assistant to general manager Bob Myers the past five years. He spent two seasons as the team's director of player personnel. The hiring Thursday means this will be his first chance to have final say on personnel moves.

As part of the front-office moves this month, coach Mike Budenholzer resigned as president of basketball operations. Principal owner Tony Ressler said it became "painfully obvious" changes were necessary following a first-round playoff loss to Washington.

Wilcox was appointed special assistant to ownership and Budenholzer remains the coach.