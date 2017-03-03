Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 3, 8:34 PM EST

Hawks retire 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's No. 44


Basketball News
DeRozan, Powell lead Raptors past Wizards 114-106

Cavs make NBA regular-season record 25 3s, top Hawks 135-130

Anderson, Saric lead 76ers past Knicks, 105-102

Nikola Vucevic scores 25 points, Magic beat Heat 110-99

Lakers legal fight is head-on collision of Busses

Hawks retire 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's No. 44

Lillard scores 33 as Trail Blazers beat Thunder 114-109

Chriss has 17 points, hot-shooting Suns beat Hornets 120-103

Bulls top Golden State in Warriors' 1st game without Durant

Foul! NBA plans to keep stats on referees, too
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

ATLANTA (AP) -- "Pistol" Pete Maravich's No. 44 has been retired by the Atlanta Hawks, his first NBA team.

The Hawks made Maravich only the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired. During a halftime ceremony Friday night during a game against Cleveland, Maravich's number was uncovered in the Philips Arena rafters beside those of Bob Pettit, Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo.

Maravich's wife, Jackie, and son, Josh, spoke at the ceremony.

The Hawks made Maravich the No. 3 overall pick in the 1970 NBA draft. He averaged 24.3 points in four seasons with Atlanta.

Maravich's number also has been retired by the New Orleans and Utah Jazz and his college, Louisiana State. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, one year before his death at 40.

The Hawks wore their Maravich-era blue and green throwback uniform.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.