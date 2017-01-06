Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 6, 10:56 PM EST

Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes after fan insulted by joke

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

Basketball News
Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks 116-111 to snap skid

Hawks GM Wilcox apologizes after fan insulted by joke

Wall has 18 assists and 18 points, Wizards beat Timberwolves

Hassan Whiteside rejoins Heat after scary eye injury

Celtics use big 2nd half, hold off scrappy 76ers 110-106

Irving, Love return as James, Cavs beat Nets 116-108

Rockets extend streak to 7 with 100-93 win over Magic

McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

Aldridge leads Spurs to 127-99 win over Nuggets

Hawks weather news of Korver trade, defeat Pelicans 99-94
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a joke a fan believed was racially insensitive.

Wilcox insisted he was only trying to make fun of himself and his family.

Wilcox, who is white, made a reference to his mixed-race marriage and family while speaking to season-ticket holders in December.

Wilcox issued a statement, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, after the fan, Clarenton Crawford, was upset by the joke.

"At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my own expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial," Wilcox said in the statement. "This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize."

The Hawks have not issued a statement regarding the matter.

Former Hawks GM Danny Ferry resigned on June 22, 2015, after repeating racially charged statements from a scouting report about then-free agent Luol Deng.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.