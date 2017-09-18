Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Irving: No cares about LeBron's feelings when leaving Cavs


BOSTON (AP) -- New Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving says he doesn't care if anyone took it personally that he left Cleveland, even Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Appearing Monday on ESPN's "First Take," Irving said he doesn't feel like he owed James an explanation for asking for a trade.

Asked if he let James know that he was seeking to leave, Irving said, "Why would I have to?"

Host Stephen A. Smith responded: "If you don't speak to somebody, they might take it personally. Do you care about that at all?"

"No," Irving said.

Irving was eventually sent to the Celtics for a package that included Isaiah Thomas and a first-round draft pick.

He says the move from the Eastern Conference champions wasn't about not wanting to win.

