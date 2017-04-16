Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 16, 6:04 PM EDT

Utah's Rudy Gobert has hyperextended left knee, bone bruise

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Utah center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone contusion after his collision 17 seconds into the Jazz's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team says he will continue to be re-evaluated. No timetable for his return was given.

Gobert was taken from Staples Center on Saturday night for an MRI, which revealed no ligament damage. Initial X-rays also were negative.

He knocked knees with Luc Mbah a Moute on the first possession of the game, which the Jazz won 97-95.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Staples Center.

