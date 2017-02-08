NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Knicks President Phil Jackson has taken another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony.

In a tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn't have the same will to win as other stars.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday : "Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze."

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham on the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

Earlier this season, Jackson said Anthony tends to hold on to the ball too long to be successful in the triangle offense.