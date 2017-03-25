Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 25, 10:11 AM EDT

NBA bans Joakim Noah 20 games for drug violation

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

The NBA announced the suspension Saturday, saying Noah tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033 - something that can be found in over-the-counter supplements.

Yahoo Sports first reported the suspension.

Noah has not played since Feb. 4 and was likely to miss the Knicks' final 10 games this season because of a knee injury. The NBA said Noah's suspension will begin with the "first NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play."

Noah is in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract. He averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds in 46 games this season, and has been limited to 75 games over the last two seasons.

