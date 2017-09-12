Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 12, 8:31 PM EDT

Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant's 2 jersey numbers in December

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

L.A. Lakers News
Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant's 2 jersey numbers in December
Basketball News
Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant's 2 jersey numbers in December

Charles Oakley sues Knicks owners, claiming defamation

NBA Calendar

Zach Randolph faces misdemeanor marijuana charge in LA

Cavs encouraged by sudden twist in arena makeover project

Done deal: AP Source says Cavs getting '20 pick from Celtics
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)
Audio Gallery
Covering the NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- One retired jersey number just isn't enough for Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers announced Tuesday that they will retire Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State.

Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection is the Lakers' franchise leader in games played (1,346) and points (33,643), among countless superlatives. He was the first player in NBA history to spend at least 20 seasons with one franchise.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.