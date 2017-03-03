LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jeanie Buss went to court to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The brothers' lawyers responded that they have no such intentions and that it was entirely unnecessary to go to court.

The matter was dropped Friday when Jeanie Buss withdrew her request for a temporary restraining order to stop the brothers from moves against her, but it may just be the opening skirmish in a bigger family fight over one of the most-storied franchises in sports.

The public spat comes just over a week after Jeanie Buss ousted Jim Buss as the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations and replaced him with Magic Johnson in a major shake-up of the struggling team's front office.