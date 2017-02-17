Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 17, 3:08 PM EST

NBA joins NFL in warning Texas over proposed 'bathroom bill'


Basketball News
NBA joins NFL in warning Texas over proposed 'bathroom bill'

AP Exclusive: Wolves owner says playoffs priority this year

Butler lifts Bulls to 104-103 victory over Celtics

NBA Capsules

Porter Jr. shines, Wizards win fourth straight game

For Stevens and his family, time for an All-Star vacation

New Orleans jamboree: NBA All-Stars, Mardi Gras go 1-on-1

Russ and KD: Another weekend, another subplot awaits

Westbrook scores 38 in triple-double as Thunder top Knicks

Thompson scores 35 to lead Warriors past Kings, 109-86
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)
Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The NBA is warning Texas over a proposed "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people that is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the All-Star Game out of that state.

The NBA on Friday joined the NFL in suggesting that Texas will be overlooked for future big events if lawmakers pass a bill requiring people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says an environment where people are treated "fairly and equally" weighs heavily when the league chooses host locations. Texas has three NBA teams and has hosted three All-Star Games since 2006.

Charlotte was originally supposed to host the All-Star Game on Sunday. But the NBA moved the game to New Orleans after North Carolina adopted its "bathroom bill" last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.